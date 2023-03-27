Watch PAX East Insider now!

Nintendo offering free seven day trial of Switch Online until April

Check out the Game Boy classics.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Nintendo Switch Online banner.

Nintendo is offering a free seven day trial of Switch Online until 2nd April for new users.

This provides Switch players with access to online features and access to the cloud to backup save files, in addition to classic games on NES, SNES and now Game Boy.

Other classics are only available with the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass.

Watch on YouTube
Nintendo Switch Online - Game Boy & Game Boy Advance Announcement - Nintendo Direct 2.8.23

Note that this trial cannot be activated with a Nintendo account with Switch Online already active, be it individual or family membership. It also cannot be used to purchase classic controllers.

If you want to try it out, visit the My Nintendo website to redeem a code.

Just keep an eye on automatic renewal or you'll be charged after the trial ends.

If you're wondering which Game Boy games to check out, then here's a list of the games we were most excited to play.

Tagged With
About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

