Ninja feigned a mental health crisis to market his big return

He's back streaming "everywhere".
ninja sat on a sofa

After feigning a mental health crisis, streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has returned after time off to announce he'll now be streaming everywhere.

Last week, Ninja tweeted "I just need a break... I don't know when I will be back, or where", removed his profile pictures across all platforms, and changed his display names to "User Not Found".

Many assumed his actions were signs of burnout and a mental health crisis, but in fact it was just a disgusting ruse before his big return.

"Took a little time off, but now I'm back...and I'll be live EVERYWHERE tomorrow at 12CST," he tweeted last night, with an accompanying video announcing his return.

That means Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

Prior to the announcement, some fans speculated that Ninja's exclusivity deal may have ended two years after he returned to the platform from Mixer. In fact, this return seems in-line with Twitch's exclusivity policy update.

While fans will welcome Ninja's return, the streamer has been criticised for his handling of this announcement.

"There are big issues with mental health in the streaming community and using it as marketing (poor marketing mind you) is a stain on an otherwise intriguing plan," wrote Twitch reporter Zach Bussey.

"Ultimately no content creator should ever aspire to be whatever the hell it is ninja has become. Utterly embarrassing really to use mental health as a marketing strategy," said YouTube TheTacticalBrit.

