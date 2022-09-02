If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ninja says he needs a break

"I don't know when I will be back, or where."
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has seemingly decided to take a break from streaming.

Ninja is known for streaming Fortnite and is currently the most followed channel on Twitch with over 18 million followers.

After some unusual behaviour on his social media accounts, it's left some people confused as to what exactly has happened.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Gamescom Opening Night Live special

Yesterday, Ninja tweeted to say "big things are coming". No other context was provided, and he then began a two and a half hours long stream. After the stream ended, Ninja tweeted again, saying "I just need a break... I don't know when I will be back, or where".

His followers are now wondering why Ninja has suddenly announced a break, despite a cryptic tweet of something "big" on the horizon. The big announcement he teased could have been his decision to take a break from Twitch. Some are speculating that Ninja's Twitch exclusivity deal could have come to an end, two years after he returned to the platform from Mixer.

Following the tweet announcing he would be taking some time away, Ninja's other social media accounts all updated with the same text as the tweet, as well as removing his profile pictures and changing his display names to "User Not Found". His Twitch channel is also no longer verified, meaning he's no longer a partner with the platform.

Ninja has not specified whether burnout or another reason has prompted him to move away from streaming for the time being.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch