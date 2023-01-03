New Witchfire gameplay trailer reveals DLSS 3 support

Witchfire, the upcoming rogue-lite shooter from the developer of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, supports Nvidia's DLSS 3 technology, a new gameplay trailer has revealed.

Polish studio The Astronauts said the trailer, below, shows off Witchfire's "rapid gunplay and new open-level design (not to be confused with fully open-world gameplay)".

DLSS 3 is Nvidia's fancy graphics tech that uses AI to generate additional frames while keeping image quality and responsiveness up.

Creative director and co-founder of The Astronauts Adrian Chmielarz said of the tech: "You start the game, push all graphics options to the max. You enjoy it for a while but then, especially if it's an action game, you realise that the framerate is king. So you start lowering the quality of visuals in order to achieve that smooth gameplay. DLSS 3 allows the seemingly impossible, high framerate without compromising the visuals. A no brainer for a game like Witchfire, which is both action and beauty."

While Witchfire looks like an about-turn after 2014 horror adventure game The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, The Astronauts has first-person shooter pedigree - it was founded by former staff at People Can Fly, maker of Painkiller and Bulletstorm.

Witchfire is set in a "grimdark fantasy world in which a deadly war rages between powerful witches and the Church. In this alternate reality, witches are very real and very dangerous - but so is the witch hunter. Armed by Vatican sorcerers, players wield an ungodly array of guns and forbidden magic as they combat dark terrors on behalf of their shadowy benefactors".

Expect an early access launch at some point in 2023.