Fantasy FPS Witchfire gets early access launch in September

Witchfire, the upcoming roguelite shooter from the developer of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, will be available in early access on 20th September via the Epic Games Store.

First announced all the way back in 2017, Witchfire is described as a dark fantasy first-person shooter. It comes from Polish studio The Astronauts, whose founders previously worked on both Painkiller and Bulletstorm.

In Witchfire, powerful witches and the Church are at war. This is where you, a witch hunter, come in. You will armed with an "ungodly array of guns" as well as forbidden magic to combat the world's dark terrors "on behalf of [your] shadowy benefactors". Ooh.

Watch on YouTube A fresh look at Witchfire.

Witchfire has been built using Unreal Engine 4. Additionally, there will be semi open-world levels for us all to rootle about in, with The Astronauts promising "an immersive and realistic dark fantasy world" to explore.

A little look at Witchfire's dark fantasy world.

"Witchfire is a dream project for us," said The Astronauts creative director and co-founder, Adrian Chmielarz.

"After The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, we're back to familiar shooter territory, but with the benefit of 2022 graphics and design. Now we're able to bring our dark fantasies to life with spine-tingling realism!"