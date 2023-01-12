New story trailer for Season introduces key characters on bicycle adventure

Narrative bicycle adventure game Season: A letter to the future has received a new story trailer ahead of its release on 31st January.

Playable character Estelle narrates her goal - to document the final moments of the world before the season changes and everything is forgotten. The answers to why this is happening seem to lie within a strange valley and its inhabitants.

Some of the key characters players will meet are shown: a young boy named Kochi, a sculptor named Maytora, and a monk called Easel.

Watch on YouTube Season narrative trailer.

I was impressed with Season when I tried the demo during one of Steam's Next Fest events last year. It focused on the tools you can use to record the world around you, so was a bit dry on the story and setting of the game. Needless to say I'm intrigued by the new trailer!

Season will be available on PC (£19.99) and PS4/5 (£24.99) on 31st January.

In 2021, developer Scavenger Studio made headlines after reports of sexual harrassment were published. Co-founder Simon Darveau and CEO Amélie Lamarche were suspended during an external audit. Lamarche was later reinstated in her position by the studio's board of directors, whilst Darveau took on a "smaller, non-managerial role" prototyping a new project.

In May 2022, the studio posted an update, detailing changes made internally based on the external audit's results.