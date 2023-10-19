If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Netflix increases monthly price of its subscription, despite influx of subscribers

Ad-free 4K viewing will cost £17.99 per month.

Red Netflix logo on black background
Image credit: Netflix
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Netflix is increasing the monthly cost of its subscription, despite an influx of subscribers over the past few months.

In the UK, its basic service with adverts will rise to £7.99, while the premium ad-free option will rise to £17.99. The standard tier (no ads, but also no 4K) will remain at £10.99. American and French customers will also be affected.

That's despite an increase of 8.8 million subscribers from July to September, reports the BBC.

Newscast: Should you buy the PlayStation 5 Slim?Watch on YouTube

The streaming giant recently amended its pricing to prevent subscriptions being shared. Now an extra fee is charged to have more than one household on the same account - £5 per extra user.

This has been the main drive towards the increase in subscribers. According to Netflix, about 30 percent of sign-ups have been for the cheaper basic plan (with adverts) where it's available.

Of course, all Netflix subscriptions also provide access to mobile gaming through its app, which has some great games worthy of your time.

Netflix is also looking to expand its gaming service in the future. It reportedly had discussions about licensing a Grand Theft Auto game among other higher-end titles.

Last month it also rolled out a limited beta test to stream games via a TV.

As for gaming TV shows, we recently got a first look at the forthcoming Tomb Raider anime, as well as the Devil May Cry series.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments