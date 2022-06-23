Mouse and keyboard support coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft has revealed its plans to bring mouse and keyboard support to its Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) service. As a result, the company is now encouraging developers to ready themselves for mouse and keyboard support.

"Xbox has been supporting keyboard and mouse for a few years now, and we're working on adding it to streaming for PC users," explained Microsoft's Morgan Brown in a new game dev video (via The Verge). "But you can start adding it to your game right now and your console keyboard and mouse users will appreciate it. It will light up in streaming once we've finished adding it."

You can check out Brown's full talk below.

Watch on YouTube Microsoft's Morgan Brown chats Xbox Game Streaming.

We first got wind that this mouse and keyboard support would be happening back in March, when Microsoft Flight Simulator head Jorg Neumann said, "the next step for us is mouse [and] keyboard."

He went on to state, "this is platform-level support, so it has nothing to do with us. Obviously, mouse and keyboard works for our sim. So, the platform team is working on this. "

"I know I can't give a date because it's the platform team. I don't know their dates, but it's coming."

As Ed said in our earlier article, this is all great news for anyone who is on the look out for an alternative input, as well as for accessibility.