If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mother 3 producer discusses lack of western release

"Quite a challenge."
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Nintendo cult classic Mother 3 still hasn't reached the west, and now its producer has been asked why.

Discussing the long-requested threequel with former Nintendo Treehouse employees Kit and Krysta on their new podcast (thanks, Nintendo Life), producer Shinichi Kameoka was asked directly why Mother 3 had never seen the light of day outside of Japan.

"Personally, I think the biggest selling point of Mother 3 is [creator] Shigesatao Itoi's unique writing style," Kameoka replied, "translating the charm and nuances of his writing into other languages is quite a challenge, and maybe that's why it's taken so long to consider international releases of Mother 3."

Watch on YouTube

Mother 3 was originally released for the Game Boy Advance back in 2006, but despite fan pressure and various re-releases for Mother/Earthbound, the series' third entry has never reached western shores.

In 2016, a version of the game was relaunched via the Wii U Virtual Console, timed for the game's 10th anniversary. But again, this only launched in Japan and not elsewhere.

Over the years, multiple reports have suggested that a western release has been considered - but ultimately dropped by Nintendo due to concerns around elements of the game's story.

Mother 3 has some dark themes, involving death and an implied suicide. Additionally, the game's Magypsy tribe - a group depicted with masculine figures and facial hair who refer to themselves as women - have raised eyebrows due to parallels with some dated stereotypes.

While we wait, the first two Earthbound/Mother games are available to play via Nintendo Switch Online.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch