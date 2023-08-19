If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mortal Kombat 1's pre-order beta gets an extension this weekend

"The Realms have spoken!"

Geras confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: NetherRealms / WB
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

If you've been enjoying the Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta, I have good news: NetherRealm is extending the beta test until 11pm UK time (3pm PT) Monday 21st August, 2023.

Whilst it had initially been set to end at 4pm UK / 8am PDT, Mortal Kombat's co-creator and NetherRealm CCO, Ed Boon, confirmed on X/Twitter earlier today that the test has been extended by an additional seven hours.

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official Banished Trailer.Watch on YouTube

"The Realms have spoken! We will be extending Pre-Order Beta for an additional 7 hours. The Beta will now conclude on Monday, 8/21 at 3:00pm PT," added the official Mortal Kombat Xitter account.

The beta doesn't give you carte blanche access to the entire game, of course, and just six players are available: Johnny Cage, Kitana, Kenshi, Lei Mei, Sub-Zero, and fire god Liu Kang. It's open to all players who have pre-ordered the fighting game on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, regardless of what edition (standard, premium, or Kollector's Edition) they've selected, but not for PC or Nintendo Switch players at this time.

There's also no crossplay functionality, and you will require a valid PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription to participate.

ICYMI, Mortal Kombat 1's full DLC roster has now been revealed and includes Ermac, Homelander, Omni Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, and Takeda.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it launches on 19th September.

