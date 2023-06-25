Mortal Kombat 1 rage quitters will once again trigger "quitality" animations

Mortal Kombat's signature "quitalities" are back.

Content creator and fighting game pro Ryan "Ketchup" Neal caught just one example during this weekend's console stress test when his opponent quit at the start of the second round.

Neal shared a video of the animation on Twitter with the message: "Ten minutes into the MK1 Stress Test, and I've already had my first QUITALITY. It's good to be back?"

"Quitalities" – the name given to the sequence that plays when a player rage quits – first made an appearance in Mortal Kombat X. In this instance, opponent Kenshi breaks his own neck, bringing a premature close to the match and reminding some of Mortal Kombat Deception's Hara-Kiri.

You can see it in its full-blooded gory action below:

10 minutes into the MK1 Stress Test and I've already had my first QUITALITY



10 minutes into the MK1 Stress Test and I've already had my first QUITALITY



It's good to be back? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5eypbYx7Dt — Ketchup (@PNDKetchup) June 23, 2023

Following this weekend's online stress test, Mortal Kombat 1 - a reboot of sorts, set in a "reborn" universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang - will hold a beta test in August, and the full game launches for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Switch on 19th September.

Did you see that Mortal Kombat 1's stress test scalpers are selling their codes online, with some codes going for in excess for $800 (£630)?