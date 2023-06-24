If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mortal Kombat 1 scalpers are auctioning off their stress test codes

Fini$h him.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Mortal Kombat 1's stress test scalpers are selling their codes online.

Mortal Kombat 1's stress test – a finite testing period designed to "deliberately stress [NetherRealm's] online infrastructure and identify potential issues" ahead of its launch later this year – is currently underway.

As the test is private and open only to pre-selected players, scalpers are trying their luck and flogging their codes, even though the test is free and only running this weekend, closing at 4pm BST/8am PDT on Monday, 26th June.

Watch on YouTube
Mortal Kombat 1 official announcement trailer.

Consequently, codes that permit players to participate in NetherRealm's limited-time test have popped up on eBay for hundreds of dollars (and allegedly $1000 in one case) (thanks, TheGamer).

And yes, people are bidding on them, too, such as this Xbox/PS5 code, which has currently clocked up 19 bids to hit an eye-watering $227.

This is hilarious 😂
by u/Cheekbuster123 in MortalKombat

NetherRealm says the test features 1 vs. 1 online multiplayer, as well as a limited single-player Klassic Towers mode against AI opponents.

Following its online stress test, Mortal Kombat 1 - a reboot of sorts, set in a "reborn" universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang - will hold a beta test in August, and the full game launches for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Switch on 19th September.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch