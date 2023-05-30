Mortal Kombat 1 opens registrations for upcoming online stress test

If you're keen for a nose around Mortal Kombat 1 - and to play a part, however small, in making sure the whole thing doesn't immediately fall over on launch day - you might be interested to know registrations for the fighter's upcoming online stress test are now open.

Mortal Kombat 1 finally got its proper unveiling in May, with NetherRealm confirming it to be a reboot of sorts set in a "reborn" universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang.

The full game is scheduled to release on 19th September but, before then, NetherRealm and publisher Warner Bros. are giving players a couple of opportunities to put a limited build through its paces; those who pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 can participate in a beta test happening in August, and there's also a newly announced "online stress test" on the way.

Watch on YouTube Mortal Kombat 1's extremely gory announcement trailer.

As explained in NetherRealm's FAQ, the stress test is limited to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players in Europe, North America, Latin America, and Brazil, and is explicitly intended to "deliberately stress our online infrastructure and identify potential issues ahead of the game's launch".

Content-wise, details on the stress test are limited, but NetherRealm does say it'll feature 1 vs. 1 online multiplayer, as well as a limited single-player Klassic Towers mode against AI opponents.

Importantly, the stress test is entirely separate to Mortal Kombat 1's upcoming beta, and access isn't automatically granted to those who pre-order the game. Instead, interested parties will first need to get a Warner Bros. Games Account then register to participate via the sign-up page. Warner Bros. notes places are limited and that successful players will be chosen at random.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Switch when it launches on 19th September.