Mortal Kombat 1 adds three returning characters to its roster

A new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 at Evo 2023 revealed three returning characters joining the roster.

A new Kameo was also revealed, alongside another glimpse at the game's story.

Check out the trailer below: expect plenty of blood, of course.

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official Banished Trailer

First up is Reptile, also known as Syzoth, who can shapeshift between human and lizard forms, plus turn invisible. He debuted in the original 1992 game as a secret opponent and was made playable in its sequel.

Next up is Ashrah, an angelic demon in disguise who first appeared in Mortal Kombat: Deception. She wields a sword and bright energy that can scorch flesh.

Then there's Havik, a Cleric of Chaos who can rip off his own limbs to strike opponents. Nasty.

Lastly, Sareena from Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero will be a Kameo character, able to switch into demon form to assist in battle.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set for release on 19th September across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam, Epic).

Its full DLC roster has now been revealed, including Ermac, Homelander, Omni Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, and Takeda.