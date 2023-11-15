Modern Warfare 3 Pumelyot 762 loadout, best class build and how to unlock Pulemyot 762

In Modern Warfare 3, Pumelyot 762 is a great light machine gun if you’re looking for a powerful and intimidating gun.

Although Modern Warfare 3 matches might look hectic, with players sliding all over the place, different styles of play have space in the game as well. While running heavy guns takes a lot of mobility from you, on the other hand, you gain raw power.

To assist you in picking the best pieces of equipment to improve your experience with this gun, we have prepared this guide covering Pulemyot 762 best loadout, class build, and we also explain how you can unlock the Pulemyot 762.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to unlock the Pulemyot 762 in Modern Warfare 3 Different from many other guns in Modern Warfare 3 that require you to reach higher ranks to add them to your arsenal, this one is pretty simple to get. To unlock the Pulemyot 762, you just need to reach level 4. When you begin the game, only a few guns are available. But, at level 4, you unlock gunsmith, the system that allows you to customize weapons. So, due to the possibility of acquiring this gun so soon in the game, unlocking the attachments for the Pulemyot 762 is possible right off the bat.

Modern Warfare 3 Pulemyot 762 best loadout and attachments As most light machine guns, Pulemyot 762 synergizes well with a more slow-paced playstyle, focusing on taking down enemies in mid-to-long range combat. The idea behind this loadout and attachments is to improve the weapon’s accuracy and recoil control, so it becomes easier to hit enemies from a safe distance. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t try to get closer to enemies. Pulemyot 762 has the damage to take down opponents pretty quickly. On the other hand, Pulemyot 762 doesn’t shine when it comes to being a fast, responsive gun. So, take this into consideration before jumping into a room stacked with opponents. When it comes to customizing this light machine gun, here are the attachments we picked for the Pulemyot 762: Optics: SZ Mini

SZ Mini Muzzle: VT-7 Supressor

VT-7 Supressor Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Stock: Ivanov HSS Ergonomic Stock

Ivanov HSS Ergonomic Stock Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip The SZ Mini optics is a traditional one and great when aiming for enemies in mid-range. But optics is a matter of personal preference, so try other ones or go with the optics you’re already using in other guns. We’re running the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor because it increases the Recoil Control and Bullet Velocity, great stats for the Pulemyot 762. Another great feature of this suppressor is that it makes you undetectable by radars when you shoot, allowing you to stay safe for longer periods after finding a good spot to hunt down enemies. Because it increases the Vertical Recoil and Gun Kick Control, the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip works perfectly for what we need. This grip gives you more control when shooting and more stability when aiming. Most of the time, you won’t be close to your target, so any assistance when trying to take them down is welcome. Ivanov HSS Ergonomic Stock is exactly the attachment you want to use, especially for the Gun Kick Control and Firing Aim Stability that it brings to the table. It will cost you a little bit of Accuracy, but considering how much you already have with this build, this is not a problem. The last attachment you want to add to your Pulemyot 762 is the Ivanov ST-70 Grip. This piece of gear considerably raises this gun’s Accuracy, improving your chances of hitting enemies once they are in your sight.