Modern Warfare 3 Pumelyot 762 loadout, best class build and how to unlock Pulemyot 762
Wait for enemies and take them down with the Pumelyot 762 in MW3.
In Modern Warfare 3, Pumelyot 762 is a great light machine gun if you’re looking for a powerful and intimidating gun.
Although Modern Warfare 3 matches might look hectic, with players sliding all over the place, different styles of play have space in the game as well. While running heavy guns takes a lot of mobility from you, on the other hand, you gain raw power.
To assist you in picking the best pieces of equipment to improve your experience with this gun, we have prepared this guide covering Pulemyot 762 best loadout, class build, and we also explain how you can unlock the Pulemyot 762.
How to unlock the Pulemyot 762 in Modern Warfare 3
Different from many other guns in Modern Warfare 3 that require you to reach higher ranks to add them to your arsenal, this one is pretty simple to get. To unlock the Pulemyot 762, you just need to reach level 4.
When you begin the game, only a few guns are available. But, at level 4, you unlock gunsmith, the system that allows you to customize weapons. So, due to the possibility of acquiring this gun so soon in the game, unlocking the attachments for the Pulemyot 762 is possible right off the bat.
Modern Warfare 3 Pulemyot 762 best loadout and attachments
As most light machine guns, Pulemyot 762 synergizes well with a more slow-paced playstyle, focusing on taking down enemies in mid-to-long range combat. The idea behind this loadout and attachments is to improve the weapon’s accuracy and recoil control, so it becomes easier to hit enemies from a safe distance.
However, this doesn’t mean you can’t try to get closer to enemies. Pulemyot 762 has the damage to take down opponents pretty quickly. On the other hand, Pulemyot 762 doesn’t shine when it comes to being a fast, responsive gun. So, take this into consideration before jumping into a room stacked with opponents.
When it comes to customizing this light machine gun, here are the attachments we picked for the Pulemyot 762:
- Optics: SZ Mini
- Muzzle: VT-7 Supressor
- Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip
- Stock: Ivanov HSS Ergonomic Stock
- Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip
The SZ Mini optics is a traditional one and great when aiming for enemies in mid-range. But optics is a matter of personal preference, so try other ones or go with the optics you’re already using in other guns.
We’re running the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor because it increases the Recoil Control and Bullet Velocity, great stats for the Pulemyot 762. Another great feature of this suppressor is that it makes you undetectable by radars when you shoot, allowing you to stay safe for longer periods after finding a good spot to hunt down enemies.
Because it increases the Vertical Recoil and Gun Kick Control, the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip works perfectly for what we need. This grip gives you more control when shooting and more stability when aiming. Most of the time, you won’t be close to your target, so any assistance when trying to take them down is welcome.
Ivanov HSS Ergonomic Stock is exactly the attachment you want to use, especially for the Gun Kick Control and Firing Aim Stability that it brings to the table. It will cost you a little bit of Accuracy, but considering how much you already have with this build, this is not a problem.
The last attachment you want to add to your Pulemyot 762 is the Ivanov ST-70 Grip. This piece of gear considerably raises this gun’s Accuracy, improving your chances of hitting enemies once they are in your sight.
Modern Warfare 3 Pulemyot 762 class build, vest, perks, gear, and equipment
As mentioned before, the Pulemyot 762 is a heavy gun, so running around and sliding under enemies is not the kind of approach you want to go for when using it. Instead, you want to equip yourself with items and perks that help you take your time and look for enemies from a safe space.
Taking this into consideration, here is the class build we think works perfectly for such a playstyle:
- Vest: Gunner Vest
- Perk 1: Quick-Grip Gloves
- Perk 2: Mission Control Comlink
- Secondary Weapon: Lockwood 680
- Field Upgrade:Deployable Cover
- Letha: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Flash Grenade
Our pick for the vest is the Gunner Vest because of this item’s passives: Deploying with max ammo and improved reload speed. Whether you like it or not, reloading the Pulemyot 761 regularly takes forever, so it’s great to speed up the process, even if it’s just a little bit. Besides, already coming with max ammo means you don’t need to worry about running out of bullets for a considerable amount of time.
By running the Gunner Vest, you have access to only two perk slots. In the first one, we’re going with the Quick-Grip Gloves, which increases the weapon swap speed. Since we can carry a primary weapon as our secondary, swapping them is key to surviving in many situations, like when enemies get too close to you to draw your Pulemyot 762, aim, and start shooting. The second perk is the Mission Control Comlink, decreasing the cost of all the Killstreaks by one.
When it comes to which secondary to run with this class build, it’s a matter of personal taste. We picked the Lockwood 680 shotgun to provide us with a good option for close-range encounters. This is a quick and responsive gun that can kill an enemy with a single bullet depending on how close you’re to them. But, if shotguns are not your cup of tea, you can go for an SMG, Melee, or any other kind of gun.
The Deployable Cover as your Field Upgrade give you a place to hide in dire situations. To help you in those, you also have your grenades. As our Lethal, we picked the Frag Grenade so we have something to deal with enemies that, otherwise, would force us to expose ourselves to too much danger. Frag Grenades are simple and you can use them against enemies that are hidden behind walls or to throw at rooms before you keep chasing an enemy. As our Tactical, Flash Grenade follows the same reasoning but instead of killing enemies, it will give you time to position yourself to, then, attack enemies.
Have fun winning matches with the Pulemyot 762. In case you’re looking for other weapons to start playing MW3, be sure to check our guide on the best guns in MW3. Or you can try your luck with the new MCW assault rifle.