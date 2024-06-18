Miles Edgeworth getting the remaster treatment in Ace Attorney Investigations Collection later this year

Following starring remaster turns for Pheonix Wright, Apollo Justice, and Ryunosuke Naruhodo, it's finally Miles Edgeworth's time to shine; Capcom has unveiled the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, coming to PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch on 6th September.

The newly announced collection includes two Miles Edgeworth led Ace Attorney spin-off adventures - both incorporating the series' usual mix of crime scene exploration and courtroom cross-examinations - starting with Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth, which originally released for Nintendo DS in 2009.

It's the second included title that's perhaps most exciting, however, given that Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit - which initially launched for DS back in 2011 - hasn't previously had an official release outside of Japan.

Both games in Capcom's Ace Attorney Investigations Collection will feature HD visuals created by the series' original character designer, and there's the talk of more fluid character animations - and richer expressions - too. Players that want something closer to the original experience, however, can switch between the new and classic sprites if they choose.

Other quality of life upgrades include a conversation history - so players can review important character chatter during their sleuthing - plus a story mode that effectively does all the gameplay bits automatically, enabling players to focus purely on the story. And finally, Ace Attorney Investigations Collection features a gallery mode including the likes of sketches, animations, promotional art, all 106 in-game background tracks, 23 orchestral tracks, one completely new track, and five newly arranged tracks from the first Miles Edgeworth game - and the latter can be switched in to replace the original music if that's your jam.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC (via Windows and Steam) when it launches on 6th September.