If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft runs full-page Call of Duty ads in Daily Mail and Financial times in bid to win over CMA

Extra, extra, read all about it!

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Microsoft's proposed deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is currently facing regulatory approval around the world, including in the UK where it is under close scrutiny following concerns the deal could be deemed anti-competitive.

Now, as part of its ongoing campaign to win over the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Microsoft has run full-page Call of Duty ads in both the Daily Mail and the Financial Times.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Where does Microsoft go next to get its Activision Blizzard deal done?

The ad (spotted by The Verge) leans into Microsoft's recent deals with Nintendo and Nvidia, stating that should the Activision Blizzard deal go through, it will bring Call of Duty to 150 million more players.

"More games, for more players on more platforms," the advertisement reads.

The ad in question in The Financial Times (via The Verge).

However, this latest move will likely not soften Sony's stance on the takeover bid.

The PlayStation maker has never hidden the fact it does not want this deal to go through. In fact, as recently as just yesterday, it came to light that Sony had suggested a number of ways Microsoft could hinder Call of Duty on PlayStation should regulators approve Microsoft's proposed takeover. This included Sony stating Microsoft may purposefully release a version with bugs and errors.

Meanwhile, according to Activision Blizzard's chief communications officer Lulu Cheng Meservey, when in Brussels recently Sony's CEO stated:

"I don't want a new Call of Duty deal. I just want to block your merger."

Microsoft first announced its plans to purchase the Call of Duty and World of Warcraft maker in an astonishing, industry-shaking deal worth $68.7bn early last year.

The deadline for the CMA's final ruling is fast approaching: April 26th. That's a day after the deadline for European regulators.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch