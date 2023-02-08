Metroid Prime Remastered out now on Switch

Metroid Prime Remastered is now available on Switch.

Dropping soon after today's Nintendo Direct, it's a remaster of the original Metroid Prime released on the GameCube.

On top of remastered visuals, the game will include dual stick controls for the first time.

Watch on YouTube Metroid Prime Remastered – Out now! (Nintendo Switch)

Widely revered, Metroid Prime is one of the GameCube's best games and one of the best in the series.

Its appearance on Switch has been long-rumoured, so the immediate release today is a wonderful surprise.

The game is available digitally from today, with a physical version available from 3rd March in Europe (22nd February in America).