If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Metroid Prime Remastered out now on Switch

We are finally Chozo-n.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Samus Aran in Metroid Prime

Metroid Prime Remastered is now available on Switch.

Dropping soon after today's Nintendo Direct, it's a remaster of the original Metroid Prime released on the GameCube.

On top of remastered visuals, the game will include dual stick controls for the first time.

Watch on YouTube
Metroid Prime Remastered – Out now! (Nintendo Switch)

Widely revered, Metroid Prime is one of the GameCube's best games and one of the best in the series.

Its appearance on Switch has been long-rumoured, so the immediate release today is a wonderful surprise.

The game is available digitally from today, with a physical version available from 3rd March in Europe (22nd February in America).

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch