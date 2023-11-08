Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It's a series that highlights some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also about having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Doors. I love a good door. I stop to take photos of doors while I'm walking around the real world. To me they suggest adventure, because who knows what might be behind one? Were I reading a story, that door might lead to another world. Have any of you read Stephen King's The Dark Tower series? Yeah, that. Doors are motifs for adventure that have been used over and over again.