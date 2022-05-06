Metroid 64 becomes a fan-made reality

Metroid 64 becomes a fan-made realityComplete with prequel story.
The Metroid series skipped the N64, with the first 3D entry being the GameCube's Metroid Prime.
That is, until now! Mexican indie developer Luto Akino has been putting together his own version of what a possible Metroid 64 may have looked like.
Akino has shared a video of his work on Twitter, which shows a wonderfully polygonal Samus Arun exploring some caves (spotted by Kotaku).
The low-res textures and blocky environments are charmingly retro, but Samus's moveset is intact.
That includes her spinning jump, morph ball, and a lock-on for shooting enemies with her arm cannon.
At last working in #Metroid64 I adjusted small details, and placed a test texture. There is a bug with the beams direction when Samus is flat against the wall that I need to fix #metroid #F2P #n64 #lowpoly #Nintendo64 #Zelda #unity #unity3d #madewithunity #gamedev #3dmodeling #3D pic.twitter.com/sWBYoTbove— Luto Akino (@LutoAkino) April 26, 2022
Further tweets show more of Akino's process, such as the targeting system, the HUD, and camera movement during morph ball mode. It's unclear, though, how camera movement would work using the N64's controller.
Further, Akino has even devised a full narrative as a prequel to the first game, in which Samus is escorting a cargo ship carrying valuable minerals and rocks. Of course, all goes awry when the mission is sabotaged and Samus is stranded on a hostile planet following the attack.
Hi i'm Luto akino, these is the plot of Metroid 64. This entire adventure will take place before Metroid 1 and is intended not to interfere with the official timeline.#metroid64 #n64 #Nintendo64 #unity3d #unity2d #unity #madewithunity #Metroid #Zelda #metroid2 #supermetroid #F2P pic.twitter.com/OhViRPi7Lq— Luto Akino (@LutoAkino) May 3, 2022
At present this is all just a tech demo, but Akino has put plenty of detailed work into the project. If it does come to fruition, let's hope Nintendo doesn't take it down.
In the meantime, a recent update to Metroid Dread added a boss rush mode. News of the forthcoming Metroid Prime 4 is also expected soon.
