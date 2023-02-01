If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Meta and Ready at Dawn to shut down popular multiplayer game Echo VR

A decision made "for many good reasons".

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Meta and The Order: 1886 developer Ready at Dawn are shutting down all servers and services for Echo VR.

After 1st August (at 10am Pacific), the game will no longer be playable.

In a blog post sharing this news, the developer called this a difficult decision, but one that was made "for many good reasons".

Watch on YouTube
Ian chats about Echo VR, and other VR games such as Stormland.

While the developer did not elaborate much further on what these reasons are, it did state it is now going to focus on its "next project".

"We can't say anything about it yet, but we are all excited and need all hands on deck," the developer wrote.

As a sign of gratitude, between now and 1st August players will be able to access a variety of the in-game rewards if they play a match. These are:

  • All Epic + Superb rarity chassis/booster/bracer sets from Echo Pass seasons 1-6 (S7 rewards to be released at a later date)
  • All Chassis Variants
  • All non-3D rewards from Echo Pass seasons 1-6 (S7 rewards to be released at a later date)
  • All Echo Shop items including Starter Bundle
  • All previous event rewards
  • Some previously unreleased rewards

The developer closed its post: "The entire Ready At Dawn team is grateful to each of you for your help in taking Echo Arena from a small passion project to one of the top VR games on the Oculus Store over the last five years.

"We've been absolutely floored to see the community that has grown around Echo and grateful to all the passionate people we've been able to meet online, in the arena, and at events."

I told Eurogamer's resident VR superfan Ian Higton about this news earlier today. His reply: "Oh no!"

Elsewhere in VR news, Sony has disputed reports it had slashed its planned PlayStation VR2 shipments in response to disappointing pre-order numbers.

"We have not cut PlayStation VR2 production numbers, and we are seeing enthusiasm from PlayStation fans for the upcoming launch, which includes more than 30 titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Resident Evil Village," a Sony spokesperson told Eurogamer earlier today.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch