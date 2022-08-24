Masahiro Sakurai launches new YouTube channel on game development

Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai has started a new YouTube channel on game development.

Yesterday he posted his final screenshot from Super Smash Bros Ultimate, hinting that something new was on the way.

Launching today is Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games, with a new video available now.

The videos will be uploaded in both Japanese and English and Sakurai aims to "help make games around the world a little more fun".

He won't be streaming games, but instead will be talking about game development - what constitutes "good" or "fun" game design - without expertise required from viewers.

As for game footage, he'll be showing off a variety of games though will mostly stick to classics.

More interestingly, he's been given the go ahead from Nintendo to show off Smash Bros development builds and design documents, so this could provide a rare look inside how Nintendo creates its games. Note, however, that Nintendo isn't directly involved in the channel.

You can learn more about the channel in the below introduction.

About This Channel - Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games

Of course, there are plenty of similar YouTube channels out there, but the chance to learn from Sakurai shouldn't be passed up by aspiring designers.

The first video, Stop for Big Moments!, explores the use of stop effects such as hit stops and boss stops to emphasise powerful attacks in a variety of different games.

You can watch in full below.