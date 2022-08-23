If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Masahiro Sakurai shares final Smash Bros Ultimate screenshot

Something new on the way.
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Super Smash Bros Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has shared his final daily screenshot.

Since December 2019, Sakurai has been sharing screenshots from the debug version of the game each day.

Earlier this month he noted he'd soon be running out of screenshots. Now that day has come.

So what's the final screenshot? A Smash Ball.

"This concludes the daily Smash Ultimate screens I've been posting since Dec 2019. Thank you for your support!" he wrote in the tweet.

However, he also notes that he has something more up his sleeves though it won't be daily, so keep an eye out for future posts.

The Smash Ball is at least fitting, as it allows characters to deliver a "final smash" attack.

Here's a selection of some of Sakurai's recent uploads.

