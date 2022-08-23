Masahiro Sakurai shares final Smash Bros Ultimate screenshot

Masahiro Sakurai shares final Smash Bros Ultimate screenshotSomething new on the way.
Super Smash Bros Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has shared his final daily screenshot.
Since December 2019, Sakurai has been sharing screenshots from the debug version of the game each day.
Earlier this month he noted he'd soon be running out of screenshots. Now that day has come.
So what's the final screenshot? A Smash Ball.
"This concludes the daily Smash Ultimate screens I've been posting since Dec 2019. Thank you for your support!" he wrote in the tweet.
This concludes the daily Smash Ultimate screens I've been posting since Dec. 2019.— 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) August 23, 2022
Thank you for your support! #SmashBros
However...I've been thinking about starting something new. (This time it won't be daily, though.)
Check back around this time tomorrow for more info! pic.twitter.com/t8FSUwJa0A
However, he also notes that he has something more up his sleeves though it won't be daily, so keep an eye out for future posts.
The Smash Ball is at least fitting, as it allows characters to deliver a "final smash" attack.
Here's a selection of some of Sakurai's recent uploads.
August 22, 2022
August 19, 2022
August 18, 2022
August 12, 2022
August 9, 2022
