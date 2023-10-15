Marvel's Spider-Man 2's "launch" trailer is here

Counting down the seconds until Insomniac's hotly-anticipated Spider-Man sequel, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, arrives? Well, here's an action-packed minute of Spidey-flavoured footage to help tide you over.

Admittedly, it's a bit of a stretch calling it a "launch trailer" given we have five days yet to wait, but nonetheless, it does a sterling job of whetting appetites ahead of the big release on 20th October.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Launch Trailer I PS5 Games.

Captured on the PS5 and including a "mix of gameplay and in-game cinematics", the 1m13s teaser reminds us of the story so far, and what, exactly, is at stake this time around.

Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an "exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise for the PS5 console", says Sony. Set nine months after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the sequel finds Peter and Miles’ relationships put to the test when the mysterious symbiote appears.

Peter begins to change as he gains symbiote powers, and Miles, Mary Jane, Harry, and the rest of the friend group must help Peter "while also facing the impending threats from a cast of new villains like Kraven, Lizard, Sandman, and Venom".

ICYMI, Sony recently announced a PlayStation 5 bundle which includes Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Set to release alongside the game on 20th October, and earlier bundles for the likes of God of War: Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West, it will come with the standard PS5 console and a voucher to download a copy of the game.