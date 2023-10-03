If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony reveals Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle, Venom-centric trailer

Symbiotic relationships.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 cinematic trailer
Image credit: Sony
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Sony has announced a PlayStation 5 bundle which includes Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

This bundle is set to release alongside the game on 20th October. As with earlier bundles for the likes of God of War: Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West, it will come with the standard PS5 console and a voucher to download a copy of the game.

While Sony hasn't officially released a price for this upcoming deal, according to Kotaku the bundle will cost $560 (so around £465), offering a small saving on buying the console and game separately. This is also cheaper than the previously announced Marvel's Spider-Man 2 limited edition bundle, which includes themed-hardware. That deal will set you back £569.99.

We've played Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - new details, gameplay and impressions.Watch on YouTube

But wait, there's more. Sony has also released another trailer for its upcoming PS5 exclusive, and it's a doozy!

The extended 60-second CGI TV spot shows our two spider-men zipping their athletic way through New York before the mighty great hulking mass that is Venom bursts onto the scene in a flurry of battered cars and razor-sharp teeth.

While Peter and Miles' fight with the sentient alien symbiote (which I am assuming is Harry Obsorne underneath) serves as a powerful backdrop to this teaser, hinting at how formidable a foe Venom will be on the game's release, the two heroes can also be heard dealing with their own inner turmoils. "Do I have what it takes to protect the people I love," Miles asks, as Peter worries he isn't strong enough to save the city.

Don't worry chaps, I believe in you! You can watch for yourself in the video below.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Be Greater. Together.

There is not much longer to wait until we can find out for ourselves just what Venom will be like to come face to face with.

In the meantime, our Aoife went hands on with the upcoming release earlier this year. You can read her thoughts so far on Insomniac's sequel here, or you can watch in video form via the first embed above.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch