Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy leaves Game Pass this month

Plus Goat Simulator, Kentucky Route Zero, and more.

Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

As ever, with a new month of Game Pass additions comes a new month of Game Pass losses.

We already know Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be available as a day one release tomorrow, which Alan Wen gave a recommended badge in his preview.

Unfortunately, some other pretty good games will be leaving to make room for the anticipated release.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Where does Microsoft go next to get its Activision Blizzard deal done?

Here's what's leaving Game Pass in a couple of weeks' time:

  • Goat Simulator
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Paradise Killer
  • Undertale
  • Young Souls
  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

That's quite a few good games leaving! If you want to play any of these before they leave the Game Pass library, you've got until 16th March to get through them. As always, Game Pass subscribers will get a 20 percent discount when buying the game.

To stay up-to-date on what Game Pass does and doesn't currently have available, we have a handy guide you can use.

