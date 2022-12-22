Mario Kart 8's Lakitu now drops you off in the right location in London Loop

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe received a small patch following its big Wave 3 update, which fixed a couple of bug fixes.

The first fix concerns an issue where the image would get "choppy" when playing online in Berlin Byways.

The second concerns an issue when playing London Loop, where Lakitu would not drop you off in the right place if you fell off the course. Lakitu has since visited Specsavers.

In case you missed, Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass for Nintendo Switch (a mouthful I know) includes Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii, Rock Rock Mountain from Mario Kart 7, Boo Lake from Mario Kart Super Circuit, Peach Gardens, and yet another Rainbow Road.

Nintendo has three more waves of DLC tracks due over the course of the next 12 months, adding a total of 48 additional tracks to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's starting line-up.

Each wave forms part of the game's Booster Course Pass which gets you access to all six waves. Alternatively, you'll get the Booster Course Pass included if you subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online's premium Expansion Pack tier.