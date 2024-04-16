The Manor Lords release date and time is nearly upon us as the game gets ready to enter early access.

Manor Lords transforms you into a medieval lord tasked with building your own settlement. Along the way, you'll have to plan out your new town, gather resources and even deal with invading forces. If this sounds like something you'd enjoy, make sure you know the Manor Lords system requirements before downloading it!

Below you'll find the Manor Lords release date and time, alongside whether Manor Lords is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Manor Lords release date and time Manor Lords will be released on Friday 26th April according to its Steam Store page. Keep in mind that the game is in early access, so aspects of the game are liable to change as development continues. When it comes to the exact release time for Manor Lords, it should become available when the Steam Store refreshes on Friday 26th April. The Steam Store typically refreshes at: UK - 6pm (BST)

- 6pm (BST) Europe - 7pm (CEST)

- 7pm (CEST) East Coast US - 1pm (EDT)

- 1pm (EDT) West Coast US - 10am (PDT) Once this time has passed, you'll be able to download and play Manor Lords! Image credit: Slavic Magic