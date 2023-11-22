Logitech's G Pro X Superlight mouse back down to under £90 at in this Amazon Black Friday deal

Amazon's Black Friday Week is seeing lots of great deals on gaming and tech items down to their lowest prices, though it also gives an opportunity for previous bargains to return if you had missed them before.

The recent release of Logitech's G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse meant its still excellent predecessor had a price drop to just under £90 last month. While the price did go back up, for Black Friday Week it's back down to its bargain price.

US readers needn't miss out as the G Pro X has also got a couple variants being discounted from $159.99 to $109.99.

The new second-generation model may have improvements, with better battery life and weighing even a little less, but it's no reason to overlook the older G Pro X when it's available at this price. We're still talking 70 hours of battery life so that's not bad at all even if you have to contend with using a micro-USB cable to charge whereas the new version uses the faster and more standardised USB-C connection.

The Logitech G Pro X remains one of the best gaming mice, with Digital Foundry listing it as the best wireless gaming mice while it's also highly ranked among the best ultra-light wireless mice, so despite the iterative improvements with the newer model you won't want to overlook this bargain.

If you're perhaps after savings on headsets or SSDs, or instead eyeing up console deals, then make sure you follow our guide to Black Friday gaming deals where we'll be posting the best and latest gaming and tech deals.