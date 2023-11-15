Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a "monster-class game", says studio head

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be a "monster-class game" longer than any previous game in the series.

That's according to Ryu Ga Gotoku studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama, who discussed the forthcoming game's length in an interview with Japanese website Game Watch (translated by Automaton Media).

"If you go at it continuously, you'll get sick, and it won't end with just one or two all-nighters," said Yokoyama of Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - Gameplay Reveal Trailer

It's so big, in fact, he's worried people may hesitate to even start it, so ahead of the game's release the studio is busy getting fans hyped up.

"We have to get people to play the game in about a week or a month, even at the cost of their health, which is why it's our duty as creators to generate enough to be excited about," he said. "I've thought this way for the past year or two - for a game like Infinite Wealth, we have to get a festival going on. It would feel kind of rude to just drop such a long game and be done with it."

Please, readers, don't play games at the cost of your health.

One reason for the game's length may be the included Dondoko Island mode: an Animal Crossing-style cosy life sim set on a deserted island. Players will be able to decorate their home and island, collect materials, and craft furniture. That should certainly while away some time.

Just how big is Infinite Wealth? Well, the PC specs have been released which give an indication.

Infinite Wealth will take up 82GB of hard drive storage. That's not the biggest we've seen (hi Call of Duty), but it's still double the 40GB minimum of Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

The recent Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name requires an even bigger 98GB, although that did include a demo for Infinite Wealth. Either that or the live action hostess videos take up space.

Below are the minimum and recommended specs on PC in full from Steam.

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470, 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 460, 4 GB or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 82 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: 1080p Low @ 30 FPS w/ Balanced FSR 1.0, requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set

Recommended