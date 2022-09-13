If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe announced for February 2023

Let the 30th anniversary celebrations continue!
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe screenshot

Kirby's Return to Dream Land, originally released on Wii, is coming to Nintendo Switch as a remake.

The remake, announced during today's Nintendo Direct, is subtitled Deluxe and is a part of the 30th anniversary celebrations for the Kirby series.

The announcement trailer showed footage of the game in single-player and multiplayer, plus some of the exciting new features that have been added.

Watch on YouTube
Watch the announcement trailer from today's Direct.

Return to Dream Land sees Kirby and his friends set off on an adventure to help Magolor, an alien that crash landed on Planet Popstar, get home.

The game includes many of Kirby's familiar Copy Abilities like sword and parasol, and (as if giving Kirby a gun wasn't enough earlier this year) a new ability called mecha which puts Kirby inside a mecha suit complete with rockets, lasers and strong punches.

New sub-games have been added. The game will support up to four players in co-op, with everyone taking a different shade of Kirby.

Mecha Kirby
Mecha Kirby: FIRIN' MAH LAZER!!

Pre-orders are open for Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, which will release on 24th February 2023.

