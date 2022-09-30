JETT: The Far Shore getting free campaign expansion next year

JETT: The Far Shore is set to receive a new free campaign expansion in early 2023.

Called Given Time, the campaign will take place three years after the events of the main game.

The sci-fi game from developer Superbrothers A/V was released a year ago on PlayStation consoles and PC, but if you're yet to play it a demo will be available as part of Steam's Next Fest from 3rd October.

Watch on YouTube BEHOLD! JETT: The Far Shore + Given Time

The demo features the game's prologue, known as 0.Embark.

"We're thrilled to have another JETT campaign to offer. Given Time will continue and conclude Mei's story, while progressing and resolving key story threads that were left intentionally dangling at the end of The Far Shore," said co-creator Craig D. Adams from Superbrothers A/V.

"This new campaign is much more free-roaming and player-driven, we're getting more out of our distinct ecosystem-puzzling and light survival systems this time out, but not to worry, we aren't shy about having some cosmic prog rock spectacle in unexpected places."

JETT: The Far Shore is a single player adventure that sees players exploring a mythical ocean planet, adapting to an intricate, system open world.

The game follows Superbrother A/V's previous release Sword & Sworcery EP.

In his JETT: The Far Shore review Edwin noted the game was "unresolved in a good way, which isn't something I can say for the game's awkward blend of playstyles". Now, with this new campaign, we should get a stronger resolution after all.