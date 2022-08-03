If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Jetpack Joyride 2 resurfaces as Apple Arcade exclusive, launching this month

Barry's back.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Jetpack Joyride 2 - the sequel to developer Halfbrick Studios' enormously enjoyable (and hugely successful) 2011 endless side-scrolling mobile shooter - has finally resurfaced and will launch as an Apple Arcade exclusive on 19th August.

Halfbrick - also the studio responsible for mobile classic Fruit Ninja - initially announced an iOS and Android sequel to Jetpack Joyride back in February 2021, with an accompanying trailer suggesting some very familiar action, albeit with a slightly slicker new HD art style.

That announcement was accompanied by a limited launch in select territories, but Halfbrick suddenly pulled the game from Google Play and the iOS App Store in March this year, saying it had "entered a new closed phase of development for an indefinite period".

Watch on YouTube
Jetpack Joyride 2 - Apple Arcade Trailer.

Following today's confirmation of an Apple Arcade launch later this month, Halfbrick's move now makes a lot more sense, particularly as the formerly free-to-play game will have needed to be retooled to accommodate Apple Arcade's zero microtransaction policy.

Jetpack Joyride 2 comes to the Apple Arcade subscription service on 19th August alongside three other titles: Konami's Amazing Bomberman, Outfit7 Limited's My Talking Tom+, and Alike Studio's Love You to Bits+.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch