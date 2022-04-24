It's official - Baldur's Gate 3 definitely won't get a full release until 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 definitely won't release this year.

That's according to a new developer update from Larian Studios, which has now definitively confirmed that the highly-anticipated game won't leave early access until 2023, affirming what Swen Vincke, founder of Larian and creative director of BG3, intimated to Eurogamer earlier this year.

You can watch the cheeky presentation right here:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In the brief three-minute video - broadcast as part of 2022 D&D Direct and entitled "Baldur's Gate 3 - The Journey So Far" - the team looks back at progress to date for Baldur's Gate 3, which it says "continues to get better and better". It also finally puts any lingering hope that the full game may have released in 2022.

"By the Nine Hells, we've added a lot of great stuff already, and there's more where that came from," Larian said. "So, join us in early access on our journey to Baldur's Gate 3, or come along in 2023 when the game releases."

Some had hoped that Vincke's comments that Larian was "seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now" and had "a pretty concrete plan" earlier this year meant we may have seen a late 2022 release, but it looks as though we'll have to stick with the Early Access version for the time being.