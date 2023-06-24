Inside Eurogamer: What it's like to be press at a show like E3 or Summer Games Fest

Inside Eurogamer is a monthly podcast that takes you behind the scenes at Eurogamer, where the people who work here talk about what we do, how we do it, and why. Inside Eurogamer is exclusive to Eurogamer Supporters, and you can become a supporter for £3/€3/$3 a month, for this and for many other benefits besides.

For years now, we've been bringing you coverage from the biggest gaming events on the calendar, be it E3 - the annual epicentre of it all - or its Summer Game Fest stand-in, or Gamescom, the Game Developers Conference, the Tokyo Game Show, BlizzCon, QuakeCon, PAX, EGX and the myriad other conferences and events which fill the schedule the year around.

There are so many - or there were, pre Covid - that it was possible to be at an event every couple of weeks if someone really wanted to. I think Rami Ismail, the co-founder of Vlambeer and general indie development figurehead, probably has done it. I used to see him everywhere I went.