If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Inside Eurogamer: What it's like to be press at a show like E3 or Summer Games Fest

The story behind the stories.

A card-sized, orange Summer Game Fest press pass connected to a pinkish lanyard, placed on a table.
Eurogamer
Robert Purchese avatar
Feature by Robert Purchese Associate Editor
Published on

Inside Eurogamer is a monthly podcast that takes you behind the scenes at Eurogamer, where the people who work here talk about what we do, how we do it, and why. Inside Eurogamer is exclusive to Eurogamer Supporters, and you can become a supporter for £3/€3/$3 a month, for this and for many other benefits besides.

For years now, we've been bringing you coverage from the biggest gaming events on the calendar, be it E3 - the annual epicentre of it all - or its Summer Game Fest stand-in, or Gamescom, the Game Developers Conference, the Tokyo Game Show, BlizzCon, QuakeCon, PAX, EGX and the myriad other conferences and events which fill the schedule the year around.

There are so many - or there were, pre Covid - that it was possible to be at an event every couple of weeks if someone really wanted to. I think Rami Ismail, the co-founder of Vlambeer and general indie development figurehead, probably has done it. I used to see him everywhere I went.

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free browsing experience, supporter-only articles and videos, merch discounts, and much more - for only £2.99/$2.99 a month!

Support us View supporter archive
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch