Fable launches 2025 and has Peep Show's Super Hans

Microsoft's Fable reboot will launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2025, it was confirmed tonight in a new trailer. We previously hadn't been given a release window for the upcoming fantasy role-player, despite seeing it a year ago at the last Xbox Showcase.

And, just like last year, Fable's latest trailer confirmed another legend of British comedy will be featured. Yes, Super Hans from Peep Show, AKA Matt King, is in the game and plays retired hero Humphrey, who looks set to be one of your allies.

Last year's trailer accompanied IT Crowd's Richard Ayoade, if you recall.

Developed by a team housed at Forza Horizon developer Playground Games, Fable remains one of the most beloved Xbox franchises and one of the platform holder's most anticipated games. Alongside Perfect Dark and South of Midnight, 2025 is shaping up to be a strong year.