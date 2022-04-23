Infinity Ward goes dark ahead of a rumoured Modern Warfare 2 announcement

An update to Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward's Twitter page has fans speculating that the team may be ready to announced a new Modern Warfare game.

On Friday, Infinity Ward switched out both its Twitter banner and profile icon which - at first blush, anyway - seemed to be solid black logos with no image or text.

Brightened up, however, and eagle-eyed players think they've spotted fan-favourite character Ghost lurking in the background, sparking whispers that an announcement is imminent.

Rumours began to swirl back in September that Infinity was working on a follow-up to its 2019 Modern Warfare soft reboot, a campaign thought to revolve around US special forces fighting Colombian drug cartels. Activision has since confirmed that the Call of Duty release this year will indeed be a Modern Warfare instalment, but that's all we officially known at this point.

the banner brightened up: pic.twitter.com/45lkryNwzp — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 22, 2022

Activision's "going dark" ties in with earlier reports from leaker RalphsValve, who tweeted earlier this month that the date "30th April" will be significant.

Without anything firm all we can do is take this with the prerequisite bucket of salt, of course, but watch this space as we may be finding out more about Modern Warfare 2 sooner rather than later.

Activision has also recently revealed what's coming up in Call of Duty: Mobile's newest season, Wild Dogs, which includes a "brand-new way to play battle royale" via its new mode, Sandstorm.

Dropping on 28th April at 1am UK time, season 4 also offers two new maps - Cold War's Satellite and Modern Warfare 2019's Khandor Hideout - as well as new operators, weapons, blueprints, calling cards, charms, and COD Points, plus 50 new tiers of "Battle Pass rewards".