If you've been offered a Lil Gator Game beta code, it's probably fake

Playtonic and developer MegaWobble have reached out to fans of its upcoming Lil Gator Game to warn them that any emails purporting to be offering beta testing are a "scam".

"It has come to our attention that someone is offering beta testing for Lil Gator Game," publisher Playtonic tweeted over the weekend. "We can confirm this is a SCAM and not from Playtonic or Lil Gator Game.

Playtonic Friends Presents: Lil Gator Game.

"If we were offering this to our communities we would announce it on our Twitter and not via any other channels," the tweet added.

Please do NOT click the links provided in the scam message!



If you receive any suspicious messages claiming to be from Playtonic please let us know.



Stay safe everyone 💛

— Playtonic 🌺 Blossom Tales 2 coming 16/8 ⚔️ (@PlaytonicGames) August 13, 2022

For those wondering if/when a demo or beta test will be available, Playtonic has an answer for that, too: it's not.

"We will not be doing beta testing for Lil Gator Game as we had a demo up on Steam last year and part of this year and received great feedback from the community," the publisher explains in a response to a commenter. "If this changes we'll definitely announce it here and on Steam."

Lil Gator Game is out later this year and lets you embark on "an adorable adventure" where you can discover new friends and "uncover everything the island has to offer", including climbing, swimming, gliding, and sliding "your way into the hearts of the many different characters you meet on your travels".