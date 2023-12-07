Prestige in Modern Warfare 3 lets you rank-up past the standard 55 player levels and earn new Emblems, Calling Cards, and even a weapon Blueprint.

It's a very similar system if you're coming from Modern Warfare 2 or the previous Warzone ranking period, but if you're unfamiliar with how it works these days, we've quickly went over how to Prestige in Modern Warfare 3 below.

We've also included pictures and unlock requirements for the Prestige rewards, so you know what you're working towards.

On this page:

How to Prestige in Modern Warfare 3

To Prestige in Modern Warfare 3 you have to reach Rank 56 in order to unlock Prestige 1. You will unlock all Prestige levels at the following Ranks:

Prestige 1 - Unlocked at Rank 56

- Unlocked at Rank 56 Prestige 2 - Unlocked at Rank 100

- Unlocked at Rank 100 Prestige 3 - Unlocked at Rank 150

- Unlocked at Rank 150 Prestige 4 - Unlocked at Rank 200

- Unlocked at Rank 200 Prestige 5 - Unlocked at Rank 250 (level cap until the end of Season 1)

It's likely that future seasons will add more Prestige Ranks to Modern Warfare 3.

Once achieved, each Prestige milestone will then unlock a new set of challenges and rewards to work towards.

Image credit: Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Prestige rewards

Completing Prestige challenges unlocks access to multiple exclusive Calling Cards, with separate sets of Calling Cards for both the multiplayer and Zombies modes.

The weapon Blueprint and Calling Card rewards for Prestige Ranks in Season 1. | Image credit: Activision

Here's the current Prestige rewards in Modern Warfare 3:

Prestige 1

Prestige 1 is unlocked at Rank 56 and immediately rewards an Emblem, along with the following Prestige challenges and rewards:

Multiplayer : Four Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.

: Four Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge. Zombies: Four Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.

Prestige 2

Prestige 2 is unlocked at Rank 100 and immediately rewards an Emblem, along with the following Prestige challenges and rewards:

Multiplayer : Four Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.

: Four Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge. Zombies: Four Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.

Prestige 3

Prestige 3 is unlocked at Rank 150 and immediately rewards an Emblem, along with the following Prestige challenges and rewards:

Multiplayer : Four Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.

: Four Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge. Zombies: Four Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.

Prestige 4

Prestige 4 is unlocked at Rank 200 and immediately rewards an Emblem, along with the following Prestige challenges and rewards:

Multiplayer : Four Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.

: Four Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge. Zombies: Four Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.

Prestige 5

Prestige 5 is unlocked at Rank 250 and immediately rewards an Emblem, along with the following Prestige challenges and rewards:

Multiplayer : Four Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.

: Four Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge. Zombies : Four Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.

: Four Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge. Blueprint Reward: Venomous Blueprint for the MTZ-556 AR, with a focus on ADS Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Sprint Speed.

Modern Warfare 3 Prestige explained

As of the Season 1 update, you can now level-up past Rank 55 into Prestige Ranks that persist across seasons. Reaching Rank 56 unlocks Prestige 1 and its challenges and rewards, then you unlock the next Prestige challenges and rewards at Ranks 100, 150, 200, and finally Prestige 5 at Rank 250.

It's also likely that future seasons will add even more Prestige Ranks and rewards to work towards.

Apart from the Venomous Blueprint rewarded for reaching Prestige 5, all of the Prestige rewards are Emblems and separate Calling Cards for the multiplayer and Zombies modes.

When you reach Rank 55, you will see the Prestige Ranks at the end of this menu. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

As Ranks persist, at the end of a season you can continue ranking up from wherever you reached on the Prestige Ranks. This allows you to catch up in later seasons, while also not resetting your progress if you reached the max Rank during the season.

Good luck climbing those Prestige Ranks in Modern Warfare 3!