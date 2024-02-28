You need to find Mosaic Tiles in Fortnite during Chapter 5 Season 1 to complete the Odyssey Bonus Goals for XP and a new loading screen.

As there's no in-game explanation for how to do this, we've detailed all the ways you can get Mosaic Tiles in Fortnite below, including the best way to get Mosaic Tiles so you can complete the quest as soon as possible.

How to get Mosaic Tiles in Fortnite

Here's how to get Mosaic Tiles in Fortnite:

Complete quests.

Damage enemies.

Open chests and containers.

Hit weak points.

You need to collect a total of 300 Mosaic Tiles to complete the Odyssey Bonus Goal linked to the tiles to get all of the rewards, so make sure you actually pick up the tiles after completing one of the above activities! You need to walk over the tile to collect it, before it disappears.

Be on the lookout for teal clumps after completing one of these tasks, as these are Mosaic Tiles.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Best way to get Mosaic Tiles in Fortnite

Apart from passively collecting tiles while playing normal Battle Royale matches, the best way to get Mosaic Tiles in Fortnite is by hitting weak points. These are the blue circles that appear when you take a pickaxe to something. Anywhere with multiple houses, buildings, or any other types of small structures like sofas, beds, or shipping containers should be your go-to location when farming tiles, as you'll be able to hit more weak points.

Houses are so good for farming Mosaic Tiles because they have a lot of small objects you can hit as well as their walls, roofs, and floors.

We recommend avoiding named locations to do this, however, as they usually have a lot of players eager to ruin your day by landing there too. Instead, search the map for clumps of buildings or structures without a name, like the location between Ritzy Rivera and Pleasant Piazza shown in the picture below.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Fortnite Mosaic Tile rewards

There are five stages to the Mosaic Tile collection bonus goal for the Odyssey quest, and here's all of the Mosaic Tile rewards in Fortnite:

Collect 25 Mosaic Tiles - 10k XP.

Collect 50 Mosaic Tiles - 10k XP.

Collect 100 Mosaic Tiles - 10k XP.

Collect 200 Mosaic Tiles - 10k XP.

Collect 300 Mosaic Tiles - Odyssey's Origin loading screen.

The Odyssey's Origin loading screen. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

All the best with your hunt for Mosaic Tiles!