House of the Dead: Remake heading to PlayStation 5 this week

With "adjusted" graphics and performance.

Retro spruce-up The House of the Dead: Remake is heading to PlayStation 5 this Friday, 20th January, promising "adjusted" graphics and performance.

Developed by Forever Entertainment and MegaPixel Studio, which previously collaborated on the similar Panzer Dragoon remake, House of the Dead: Remake is an updated version of Sega's beloved 1997 arcade rail-shooter, giving the original's zombie blasting action a fresh lick of modern-day paint.

Most obvious are the graphical enhancements, but House of the Dead: Remake also features new audio, updated controls (light guns are regrettably not standard on modern consoles), a new Horde mode that increases the on-screen enemy count, a photo mode, gallery, leaderboards, and achievements. There's also support for local two-player co-op.

Watch on YouTube
The House of the Dead: Remake - PS5 trailer.

House of the Dead: Remake released for Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4 last year, and this week's PS5 version will be available as a free upgrade to those that already own the game on PS4. The latter, incidentally, is currently discounted by 50% on the PlayStation Store, down from £19.99 to £9.99 until 18th January.

House of the Dead: Remake's reception has been rather mixed on other platforms, with complaints highlighting control scheme issues and performance on last-gen consoles. PS5 owners willing to take a punt, though, can do so from Friday, 20th January.

Comments
