Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC has pre-order bonuses

Sunwing home the bacon.

Victoria Kennedy
News by Victoria Kennedy
Published on

If you pre-order Horizon Forbidden West's upcoming Burning Shores expansion, you will also snag yourself some pre-order bonuses.

Pre-order bonuses are typically saved for a main game, rather than any expansions, but here we are.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores - Pre-Order Trailer.

As for what those bonuses are, if you pre-order Burning Shores (something you can do from today), you will get access to the following:

  • Blacktide Dye Outfit (available at the first dye merchant)
  • Blacktide Sharpshot Bow (available from the first merchant in the Burning Shores)

Burning Shores will take place after Forbidden West's main story. This means, you will have had to have beaten the game (up to and including the final quest Singularity) before you can start this DLC.

Then, following the events of Singularity, Aloy will "receive a call over her Focus", and this will kick off the Burning Shores DLC.

"Aloy will then be able to travel to a dangerous new region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, where players will experience a compelling new storyline featuring new characters, machines, and adventures," Guerrilla explained in a blogpost, before promising more details "very soon".

Here's another look at Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores' pre-order bonuses.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is set to release next month, on 19th April.

Elsewhere in the news, game director Mathijs de Jonge recently promised Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC will fully embrace the "power" of the PlayStation 5, in a bid to explain why the add-on is exclusive to Sony's newer console.

