Here's the latest Xbox Game Pass additions for October

Just in time for the spooky season, a collection of Amnesia games are joining Xbox Game Pass in the latter half of October.

The Amnesia Collection (with The Dark Descent, A Machine for Pigs and Justine) plus Amnesia: Rebirth all arrive for Game Pass on cloud, console and PC this Thursday, 20th October.

Want more scary stuff? Soma, the underwater horror game also from Amnesia developer Frictional Games, arrives on the same day.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Will Microsoft's $68bn Activision Blizzard buyout be blocked?

Persona 5 Royal is another big addition to Game Pass this week, arriving on Friday 21st October.

That follows asynchronous multiplayer temple exploration game Phantom Abyss, which arrives into Game Preview for cloud, PC and Xbox Series X/S the day before. Eurogamer's Christian Donlan came away impressed when he saw the game last year, when he said it had "the makings of a proper classic".

Next week, on Tuesday October 27th, Xbox Game Pass adds amphibian private eye trilogy Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, level-based roguelite Gunfire Reborn, and new survival horror title Signalis.

Watch on YouTube An early look at Phantom Abyss.

Slime Rancher 2 and Persona 5 Royal get touch controls, meanwhile.

And finally, as Microsoft gives, so it must always take away. Leaving Xbox Game Pass on 31st October will be: