Here's our first look at The Division Heartland's gameplay

As part of last night's Ubisoft Forward presentation, Ubisoft has revealed the first gameplay trailer for its upcoming The Division game, The Division Heartland.

A standalone, free-to-play addition to the The Division series, Heartland is a survival-action multiplayer shooter "set in small-town America within the Division universe". While initially it was expected to release in "2021-22", we're now looking at 2022-2023 on PC, consoles, and cloud.

Watch on YouTube Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland: Developer Intro.

"This standalone free-to-play The Division game introduces new playable characters in a rural setting, far from the events in New York and Washington D.C.," Ubisoft explains, confirming that Red Storm – a "veteran team who has worked on the franchise since the first The Division game" – is developing the shooter.

"Silver Creek was once a pleasant town in the American Midwest, but it was left in ruins following the spread of the Dollar Flu. Players will take on the role of loyal Division agents from across the nation responding to a call for help.

"Fighting alongside and against other trained agents, players will explore the secrets of Silver Creek and provide hope to what remains of small-town America."

Though the press release stopped of detailing when, exactly, beta tests go live, Ubisoft is inviting players to register their interest now. If you are indeed interested, head on over and sign up for future closed tests at the official website.

