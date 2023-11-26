The Division: Heartland has been rated in Taiwan, hinting that a release could be imminent

The Division: Heartland has been rated in Taiwan.

The free-to-play third-person action-shooter spin-off was announced in May 2021 and was initially set to release in 2021-22. Ubisoft has since been taciturn about the game's release window, but the rating – which was published earlier this month – intimates that we could be getting a firm release date soon.

The Division Heartland's cinematic introduction.

Because of "violence, inappropriate language", and "anti-society" leanings – make of that what you will – the shooter has been awarded a PG-15 rating on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

Leaker Kurakasis posits that Taiwan usually rates a game about two or two and a half months before a planned launch in the country, but does acknowledge that we learned all about Silent Hill: The Short Message via the same Taiwanese ratings organisation and have heard absolutely nothing since, so just take this as a hopeful if speculative rumour for now until Ubisoft confirms one way or the other.

Heartland moves the series' city-based action to a rural small-town America setting and is described as a survival action PvEvP shooter where you fight AI factions and other players. You play as a Division agent looking to secure the town from other rogue agents, as well as the virus itself.

The Division Resurgence, a free-to-play mobile game which bridges the gap between The Division 1 and 2, is also set to release in 2024.