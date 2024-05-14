First Hades 2 patch aims to underline Melinoë's distinct, swift style

Supergiant has discussed its first Hades 2 post-launch patch, which will be released at some point later this month.

While the team delivered smaller hotfixes periodically since Hades 2 was released in early access, this patch will include some more meaty changes, including ones focused on resource gathering and getting around.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Hades 2 - Early Access Showcase. Watch on YouTube

In a post on Steam, Supergiant said it didn't want gathering resources to "feel too frustrating" for players, so this will be addressed in some fashion in the coming weeks.

The developer also said it has ideas for how to improve Melinoë's dash and sprint. "It's important to us that Melinoë [has] her own distinct style, and for players to be able to navigate her battles and other interactions in a nimble, responsive, expressive way," Supergiant elaborated, perhaps acknowledging at the moment she can feel very similar to control as Zagreus from the first Hades.

We can expect more details on Hades 2's first patch - which will also include other yet-to-be-specified refinements - closer to release. We will keep you posted as soon as we hear more.

After this first patch, the studio said it will probably have "at least" one more patch in the pipeline. Then, it will shift its focus onto its first 'Major Update' for Hades 2. This is still some months away, but Supergiant said it will include new features and content. Also, the team doesn't plan on implementing too many balance changes just yet.

"We really appreciate you playing and taking the time to share your impressions with us," Supergiant closed. "Death to Chronos!"

Image credit: Supergiant Games

Our Chris Donlan has been hands-on with Supergiant's first-ever sequel, and while it "may feel very comfortable and familiar", he believes Hades 2's "best weapon remains the power of surprise".

"Hades 2 often strikes me as more of the same at the moment, but - two things again! - one: maybe I'm not yet dialled in sufficiently to see the deeper, secret point of the whole thing. And, two: we're right at the start of this journey and it would not surprise me if the game I'm playing today, a game I already love, is not the game I'm playing a year from now," he wrote in Eurogamer's Hades 2 review. "And that's quite a thought."