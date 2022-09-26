If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's our first look at Netflix's Onimusha anime

Directed by Takashi Miike.
Wesley Yin-Poole
There's an Onimusha anime in the works for Netflix, Capcom has announced.

This adaptation of Capcom's dormant samurai action series is produced by Sublimation Inc., the same company that handled the Dragon's Dogma series that was streamed on Netflix in 2020, and is directed by Takashi Miike (Audition, Ichi the Killer, 13 Assassins).

Details are scarce, but Capcom said the anime has "3DCG" animated characters with hand-drawn backgrounds. Protagonist Miyamoto Musashi is modeled on Toshihiro Mifune, the Japanese actor famous for appearing in multiple Akira Kurosawa films who died 25 years ago.

The Netflix Anime Twitter account released a handful of images from the Onimusha anime, below:

Capcom hasn't released a new Onimusha video game since the Onimusha: Warlords HD remaster in 2019. Perhaps this anime is meant to build towards a new mainline game in the series?

