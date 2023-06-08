🔴 LIVE NOW: Summer Game Fest 2023

Here's a look at Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay, including plenty of guts, gore, and wind up middle fingers

Sub Zero to hero.

Summer Game Fest has kicked off. Literally.

Along with the newly announced Prince of Persia game, we were swiftly treated to a look at Mortal Kombat 1. This included gameplay, so expect plenty of blood and gore. I am talking about decapitations, saws to the face, spinal cord removal. You know, kind of what you'd expect from the famously brutal fighter series.

Here is that trailer. Maybe put any food you were eating to one side before diving in.

Watch on YouTube
Fatal attraction.

Ed Boon also joined Summer Game Fest, taking to the stage with Geoff Keighly. Boon affirmed that Mortal Kombat 1 is the beginning of a new timeline, and this means the team is "mixing the whole thing up". Sub Zero and Scorpion are now brothers, rivals are now allies and so on.

Boon also gave us a little breakdown on the game's kameos, saying you can combine characters with the kameo fighters. Essentially, you pick a character from your Mortal Kombat 1 roster, then pick a kameo fighter from a second roster to join you.

"These fighters will join the fight... [so] imagine yourself with Sub Zero, but you have some of Jax moves... you can basically combine these two characters," Boon explained. "All of these characters can be combined with all the kameo characters. That's where the player's imagination comes in."

You can see Keighly's interview with Boon below, where they chat more about those kameos and Jean Claude Van Damme.

Tick, Tick, Boon!
Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release in September.
