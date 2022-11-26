Guildford.Games Ltd wants to "bring the talent within Guildford to the attention of the world"

Guildford.Games Ltd is a new not-for-profit initiative introduced to "showcase the local industry, form long lasting connections between studios, and bring the concentrated, creative talent within Guildford to the attention of the world".

Guildford - which the organisation describes as the "Hollywood of video games" - is home to over 3000 "highly-skilled programmers" and 60 individual game studios, including EA, Media Molecule, and Supermassive Games.

"After three successful years of holding the G.G Festival and Awards, hosting in person events, airing interviews with developers to an online audience of two million viewers the Guildford.Games committee have elected to make it official," the organisation explained in a statement.

"The formation of Guildford.Games Ltd will fuel further industrial growth and innovation to the sector already worth over £90 million."

"Guildford is an incredibly important place for video game development, and we are privileged to work alongside its talented development teams. Those of us involved in G.G are driven by our pride for Guildford game developers - past and present - and we hope to continue to work with local studios, putting them in the spotlight, for many years to come," said Lauran Carter, head of comms and Liquid Crimson.

"Many of the G.G committee forged our career direction within Guildford studios. With G.G initiatives, I hope we can inspire blossoming game developers to start their career in one of the many Guildford games studios, as I did."