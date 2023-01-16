If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy rumoured to be coming to Epic Games Store this month

Rockstar's vice grip on PC loosens.

News by Ed Nightingale
Published on

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is on its way to the Epic Games Store, according to a leak.

Reliable leaker billbil-kun - behind the regular PlayStation Plus leaks at Dealabs - has shared the trilogy will be available on the store from 19th January.

What's more, it will be on sale with a 50 percent discount for the first week.

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition Revisited: BIG Improvements Since Launch

Could the trilogy also make its way to Steam at the same time?

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is supposedly the definitive way to play three of the most popular games in the series: GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas.

However, at launch the trilogy was marred with technical issues and bugs - so much so, developer Rockstar apologised for the state of release.

"The Grand Theft Auto series - and the games that make up this iconic trilogy - are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect," it said in a statement at the time.

Digital Foundry described the trilogy as a "massive disappointment", although performance has since improved.

The PC version of the release was even taken down for three days to fix performance issues. It remains available on PC only via Rockstar's store - perhaps until later this month.

